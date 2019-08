TTU Recreational Sports is currently looking for certified personal trainers that possess a NCCA nationally accredited certification.

*Works schedules are very flexible.

Please contact Zachary Jones - Strength and Conditioning Coordinator at zachary.s.jones@ttu.edu, or call (806) 834 1792. Posted:

8/14/2019



Originator:

Zachary Jones



Email:

Zachary.S.Jones@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





