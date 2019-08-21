If you are a new member, or are interested in learning more about what OLLI has to offer, this is your chance! In this informal session, you will learn about OLLI’s many programs and activities and meet board members and staff. You will also find out about our wide variety of course topics, committees and volunteer opportunities.

This class is open to current members and those who are not currently members but are interested in finding out more about what OLLI has to offer. Refreshments will be served.



· Wednesday, August 21, 2019



· 2:00-3:30 and 5:30-7:00 p.m.



· Fee: FREE for everyone 50+ years of age



· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue)



· Instructor: Greg Pare



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

8/19/2019



Originator:

Tina Crowson



Email:

tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Department:

Operations



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 8/21/2019



Location:

Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

