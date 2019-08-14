|
On Saturday, August 17, 2019, TOSM Enterprise Systems will be installing the latest security updates applicable to production Banner application servers, upgrading jira.texastech.edu, and replacing several production SSL certificates (www.raiderlink.ttu.edu, raiderlink.ttu.edu, portal.ttuhsc.edu, and webraider.ttuhsc.edu). TOSM will begin this maintenance at 6 PM Central Time and plan to be finished no later than 12 AM Central Time. As the production Banner application servers are being updated and jira.texastech.edu is being upgraded, the following services will be intermittently unavailable:
Maintenance on replacing the production SSL certificates (www.raiderlink.ttu.edu, raiderlink.ttu.edu, portal.ttuhsc.edu, and webraider.ttuhsc.edu) will cause a brief interruption as the web front end is being restarted.
- Banner production XE applications
- Internet Native Banner (INB) production
- Self-Service Banner (SSB) production
- registration.texastech.edu
- banner9.texastech.edu (all applications)
- jira.texastech.edu
Should you experience any difficulties with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or online at www.askit.ttu.edu.
|Posted:
8/14/2019
Originator:
IT Help Central
Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Department:
ITHC
Categories