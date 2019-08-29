The Lubbock fall kickoff will feature internationally renowned vocalist and stage performer David Gaschen. Gaschen, a proud Texas Tech alumnus, will be performing some of his most popular numbers, many from his most famous role as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” Gaschen graduated from Texas Tech University in 1993 with his degree in vocal performance. He chose to move to Chicago to begin his professional career. He performed in more than 20 musicals in Chicago and was cast by Light Opera Works of Chicago in the leading roles of Frederic in “The Pirates of Penzance,” and Karl Franz in “The Student Prince.” In addition to the performance by Gaschen, participants will enjoy appetizers and drinks prior to the show. The event is open to OLLI members and nonmembers. OLLI class registration will not be held at this event to give participants more time to enjoy the performance. Learn more about Gaschen at www.davidgaschen.com/about.



· Thursday, August 29, 2019



· 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



· Fee: $20



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University, Sculpture Court and Auditorium



Register at: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

8/19/2019



Originator:

Tina Crowson



Email:

tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Department:

Operations



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 8/29/2019



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University, Sculpture Court and Auditorium



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

