Drawing on western classical, folk, popular, non-western, and U.S. and North American music traditions, Creating the Critical Listener seeks to develop a set of analytical and contemplative tools that will enable us not only to listen, read, speak, think, and write analytically and accurately about music, but also to develop awareness and sensitivity to the comparative ways in which culture predisposes us to listen to, understand, use, and participate in music. This course will be of particular interest to music performers, students with a musical background, and non-musicians with a strong commitment to the enhancement and development of their musical and cultural literacy.

NOTE: MUSI 1300 satisfies three hours of the Creative Arts requirement in the Core Curriculum.

Crosslisted as HONORS section.

Additionally, the course satisfies the TTU multicultural graduation requirement.

contact heather.beltz@ttu.edu for more information