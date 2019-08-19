Looking for a great job close to campus? Look no further than Raider Red Meats We are looking to hire several student assistants that are hard working and self motivated individuals. We are looking to fill all open undergraduate student assistant positions for the Fall semester . If you are interested in applying please stop by the Animal and Food Sciences building and apply.





The positions we are hiring for are for food service personnel.





Raider Red Meats is a small restaurant with a meat market inside our store.