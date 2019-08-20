TTU HomeTechAnnounce

XSEDE HPC Workshop: MPI - Sept 3-4, 2019
The High Performance Computing Center is hosting a remote classroom for September's XSEDE HPC Workshop Series on MPI. This workshop is intended to give C and Fortran programmers a hands-on introduction to MPI programming. Both days are compact, to accommodate multiple time zones, but packed with useful information and lab exercises. Attendees will leave with a working knowledge of how to write scalable codes using MPI – the standard programming tool of scalable parallel computing.

Please register here: 

Participants must bring their own laptops.

Dates: September 3-4, 2019
Time: 10am CDT - 4pm CDT (both days)
Location: Texas Tech University Library, TLPDC Room 153
