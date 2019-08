Join the sisters of Kappa Delta Chi for craft night! Meet the sisters and create your own one of a kind piece of jewelry at the SUB Belltower Room 211 at 5:00.

Follow us on Social Media for more information!

Twitter: @kdchialpha

Facebook: @kdchialphachapter

Instagram: kdchi_alpha

Website: https://ttukdchi.wixsite.com/kdchialpha#!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.