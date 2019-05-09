Le Grand Bal Watch Party

Join Balfolk Lubbock for a community screening of the dance documentary, Le Grand Bal, in the TTU School of Music, Room 222. Get a glimpse into the European dance festival that draws thousands of international visitors every summer.

Thursday, September 5, 2019 7 PM – 9 PM

Written and directed by Laetitia Carton, the film premiered in Cannes in 2018 and was nominated for best documentary at the César Awards in France in 2019.

"Le Grand Bal de l'Europe, the annual folk dance festival in France, is a living testament to the stimulating, unifying power of dance."

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2414357758800662/

Film Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzDSRCGOwRI