Models are needed for courses taking place Monday-Thursday 8:00-10:50 & 12:00-2:50. Starting pay is $17/hr, must be comfortable modeling nude. For further information, please contact Brittany Moore in the School of Art Administration Office via Brittany.R.Moore@ttu.edu.

8/15/2019



Brittany Moore



brittany.r.moore@ttu.edu



School of Art



8/26/2019



ART 101



