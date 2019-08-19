The VMC, housed within the School of Music, sponsors classes, special presentations, concerts, and ensembles, open to all members of the Lubbock campus and community. We work with folk and traditional music and dance from around the world: "vernaculars" that are learned, taught, shared, and passed-on by ear and in the memory. Our ensembles are open to players, singers, and dancers from across the campus, and most accept players of diverse prior training.

They include: - Celtic Ensemble / Elegant Savages Orchestra - Mariachi Raiders Rojas - Balkan Ensemble - Collegium Musicum (medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music; vocal, chamber, and “loud band” music) - TTU Tango Orchestra - VMC Dance activities

Find us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) by searching “Vernacular Music Center” or visit our website: http://bit.ly/2N4UmwM Posted:

8/19/2019



