Undergraduate Student Travel Funding 2019 - 2020

The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) at Texas Tech University has conference travel funding available to assist with the cost associated with presenting at a professional conference occurring from September 1, 2019 - August 31, 2020. We are now accepting applications! 


Refer to the following link to apply.  If you have any questions please contact the TrUE staff.

 

Travel funding link: http://www.true.ttu.edu/research/travel-fund/index.php

 

Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences 

Drane Hall, Room 239

true.ttu.edu

806-742-1095

true@ttu.edu
Posted:
10/9/2019

Originator:
Jerylme Robins

Email:
jerylme.robins@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


