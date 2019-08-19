TTU String Orchestra is the third orchestra of TTU, intended for non-music majors and music education majors. We rehearse on Thursdays 7-9pm in the School of Music, and have a variety of exciting projects lined up for the Fall. Our first rehearsal is on 29th August, and we meet weekly. More information can be found on the School of Music webpage and facebook page! Please also email the conductor, Theodore.vinden@ttu.edu for more information. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/ensembles/orchestras.php https://www.facebook.com/Texas-Tech-University-String-Orchestra

Posted:

8/19/2019



Originator:

Theo Vinden



Email:

Theodore.Vinden@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

