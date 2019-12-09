Students are encouraged to stop by the University Career Center anytime between 9:00 am - 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 to have their resume or any other professional document critiqued by our friendly staff. No appointment necessary.
If you can't make it September 12th, mark your calendar for our upcoming dates offered throughout this year and next:
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Wednesday, April 29, 2020