Students are encouraged to stop by the University Career Center anytime between 9:00 am - 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 to have their resume or any other professional document critiqued by our friendly staff. No appointment necessary.

If you can't make it September 12th, mark your calendar for our upcoming dates offered throughout this year and next:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Posted:

8/20/2019



Originator:

Tori Coleman



Email:

Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/12/2019



Location:

University Career Center (150 Wiggins Complex, next to Sam's Place West)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

