Resume Critique Day
Students are encouraged to stop by the University Career Center anytime between 9:00 am - 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 to have their resume or any other professional document critiqued by our friendly staff. No appointment necessary. 

If you can't make it September 12th, mark your calendar for our upcoming dates offered throughout this year and next:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Posted:
8/20/2019

Originator:
Tori Coleman

Email:
Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/12/2019

Location:
University Career Center (150 Wiggins Complex, next to Sam's Place West)

Categories