Fall Book Club

Do you need a little extra motivation to get going on that project / goal / change? Then join us for START! (Fall Book Club using Jon Acuff's book, START)

Book Summary:  There are only two paths in life: average and awesome. The average path is easy because all you have to do is nothing. The awesome path is more challenging, because things like fear only bother you when you do work that matters. The good news is Start gives readers practical, honest, actionable insights to be more awesome, more often.
It’s time to punch fear in the face, escape average, and do work that matters.
It’s time to Start.


Friday, October 11      Doak Conference Center room 170a      Limit 20 people      Chapters 1-4
Friday, October 25      Doak Conference Center room 170a      Limit 20 people      Chapters 5-8


To register, please contact stephanie.west@ttu.edu

Posted:
8/20/2019

Originator:
Stephanie West

Email:
stephanie.west@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


