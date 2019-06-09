TTU HomeTechAnnounce

University Women's Club Fall Welcome Back Reception
The University Women's Club Fall Welcome Back Reception will be held at the TTU School of Law, Lanier Center Atrium, 3311 - 18th Street on Friday, September 6th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Come and join our group and help us raise money to fund scholarships for Women Graduate Students here at TTU. 

PEANUT BUTTER AND POP TART DRIVE!!
Please bring a new jar of peanut butter and/or a box of pop tarts and help us stock the TTU Law School Food Bank!

Please RSVP to Susie Reible, screible@gmail.com by Wednesday, September 4th.

We are looking forward to a wonderful evening of wine, food and fellowship!
Posted:
8/20/2019

Originator:
Mary Elkins

Email:
mary.elkins@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Research

Event Information
Time: 5:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/6/2019

Location:
Texas Tech School of Law, Lanier Center Atrium

