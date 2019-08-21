|
EPSY 5382 Qualitative Research in Education is open for enrollment for the Fall 2019 semester. This course focuses on the study of theoretical perspectives informing qualitative research including relevant issues and methodological criteria. By the end of this course students will be able to understand and think critically about theoretical and practical issues in qualitative research. The class meets from 6:00-8:50PM on Mondays in the College of Education.
8/21/2019
Lee Duemer
LEE.DUEMER@ttu.edu
EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen
