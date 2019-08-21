This fall, the School of Theatre & Dance will produce a new play called BLACK GIRL, INTERRUPTED, inspired, in part, by the case of LaVena Johnson, a Private First Class in the Army whose brutal death raised many troubling questions about gender and race in the military.
We hope to connect with an Army veteran who is similarly interested in the issues raised by the Johnson case and who would be interested in meeting to discuss a possible collaboration. Please contact Jesse Jou, Assistant Professor of Directing (jesse.jou@ttu.edu) in the School of Theatre & Dance, if you're interested.