LYFE Mentorship Program – Incoming engineering first year students who participate will be teamed with JR/SR level mentors throughout the 2019-2020 academic year. Learn more and apply at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/undergraduate/lyfe_mentor.php.

FIRST Mentorship Program – Incoming engineering first year & transfer students who are first generation college students will have the opportunity to work with JR/SR level first gen mentors. First year students may participate during their first and second year, while transfer students may participate during their first year in the WCOE. Learn more and apply at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/undergraduate/first_mentor.php.

Those who qualify to participate in the WCOE’s FIRST are: A student who is the first in their family to attend a 4-year university (not counting siblings); Student’s whose parent(s) received a 4-year degree later in life; International student who are the first in their family to attend a school in the US