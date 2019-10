Want to study abroad in summer, fall or academic year 2020? Now's the time to apply! Applications opened today! Start early so you have plenty of time to prepare for your program overseas and also have first-dibs on your program of choice.

Review the Study Abroad Steps to Study Abroad to get started. Posted:

10/1/2019



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





