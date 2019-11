If you want to study abroad during summer, fall or academic year 2020, finish your application during Thanksgiving break! Applications are due March 2 - but the Study Abroad Office will begin reviewing applications in mid-December. To be sure you've got first-dibs on your program of choice, completed your application now!

Not sure how to complete the application? Check out more information on the Study Abroad website Posted:

11/25/2019



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Academic