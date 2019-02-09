TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AFISM's September Newsletter is Published

The September edition of AFISM's newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2019/September_2019_Final_Newsletter.pdf

Some of what you will find in this edition includes:

  • Available Budget Tab Update
  • Year End Reminders
  • AFISM Class Schedule
  • Calculating Fringes based on One-Time Payment

Link to AFISM Website:  www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website:  apps.afism.ttu.edu/training

Link to AFISM Portal:  portal.afism.ttu.edu
Posted:
9/2/2019

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


