Tinkering 101: 3D Printing will provide hands-on learning in:
- 3D design, CAD and .STL files
- troubleshooting and modifying 3D objects you find on the internet
- submitting your 3D design to the Library Makerspace for 3D printing
- creating original and complex designs using the TinkerCAD program
Workshop times and dates:
8-10 a.m. Nov. 7
4-6 p.m. Nov. 12
6-8 p.m. Nov. 18
All workshops will take place in Library Instruction Lab 150.
To register online: bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops
For more information, visit TTU Library Makerspace, Room 132, or email make@ttu.edu.