Tinkering 101: 3D Printing
Tinkering 101: 3D Printing will provide hands-on learning in:
  • 3D design, CAD and .STL files
  • troubleshooting and modifying 3D objects you find on the internet
  • submitting your 3D design to the Library Makerspace for 3D printing
  • creating original and complex designs using the TinkerCAD program
Workshop times and dates:

8-10 a.m. Nov. 7
4-6 p.m. Nov. 12
6-8 p.m. Nov. 18

All workshops will take place in Library Instruction Lab 150.

To register online: bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops

For more information, visit TTU Library Makerspace, Room 132, or email make@ttu.edu.
Posted:
11/5/2019

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


