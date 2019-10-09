The University Libraries is looking for students to join the Library Student Advisory Board in Fall 2019. If you are interested in improving library services, please apply to become an advisor here. Applications are due Sept. 10, 2019.



Service as an advisor is open to all current undergraduate and graduate students of Texas Tech University. We value diversity on the board. Students are eligible to serve regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, citizenship, veteran status, sexual orientation, and physical or mental ability. We aspire to include students of different classifications representing a variety of academic colleges and special populations, such as transfer, international, distance or first-generation students. Students who are frequent users of the library, as well as those new to campus or unfamiliar with the library are eligible.

Undergraduate and graduate students who serve as advisors on the Board share their ideas, opinions and experiences of using the University Libraries. They have the opportunity to advocate for the perspectives of student library users and make a positive impact at Texas Tech. Advisors have the following responsibilities:





Provide their personal input on current and new library services, spaces, resources, events and policies Promote library services, resources, and events Participate in user research projects to evaluate library services Educate fellow students about the library



Advisors will serve for the entire academic year (fall and spring) and are expected to attend two meetings per semester.



Please contact kimberly.vardeman@ttu.edu with any questions regarding the Library Student Advisory Board.