Welcome to Fall 2019, Red Raiders!



The Office of the Registrar would like to ensure you are informed of two significant process changes that are effective beginning Fall 2019:



1. Major Changes: A student may change their major for the current term through the 12th class day of the long term. As of the 13th class day census, you may work with your advisor to determine potential major changes; however, any submitted changes will be effective for the following term . This procedural change will benefit students and alleviate issues related to financial aid and certification.



2. Drop and Withdrawal Date: The last day to drop a course and the last day to withdraw for the long term will now be the same date each term. The deadline to Drop a Course with Academic Penalty or to Withdraw from the University for Fall 2019 will be November 26th. This change will help reduce the confusion associated with dropping a class or withdrawing from the academic term.



Should you have any questions, please email registrar@ttu.edu for assistance.