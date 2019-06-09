|
Want to be a member of an organization that truly makes an impact here on campus? The Student Activities Board hosts free events around Texas Tech and the Lubbock community that contribute to the individual experience of TTU students. Interested in joining? Head to our info session tonight, September 6 at 9pm in the Escondido Theater for more info and receive first admission into the Late Night Movie!
|Posted:
9/6/2019
Originator:
Alexandria Gallegos
Email:
alexandria.gallegos@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 9:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 9/6/2019
Location:
Escondido Theater
Categories