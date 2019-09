We are Tech TRIO, Leaders who Educate, Achieve, and Develop. Our mission is to develop the future leaders of Texas Tech through training, conferences, and professional development.





We have different events:

Fundraisers like Top Tier

Movie & Game nights, Escape Room etc

Community service e.g food pantry, South Plains Food Bank, Adopt a Family

Study Bash If you are interested in joining refer to this link: https://forms.gle/eB3ojqqkLt68Dkof6

Or if you want more information you can contact: Juanita.Benjamin@ttu.edu

