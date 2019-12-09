TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Want to be a member of an organization that truly makes an impact here on campus? The Student Activities Board hosts free events around Texas Tech and the Lubbock community that contribute to the individual experience of TTU students. Interested in joining? Head to our info session tonight, September 12 at 6pm in the SUB Courtyard for more info! 
9/12/2019

Alexandria Gallegos

alexandria.gallegos@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
9/12/2019

Location:
SUB Courtyard


