Texas Tech University proudly presents the 2019-2020 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series.







Wednesday, October 30, 2019 • An Evening with David Sedaris

Best-selling author & humorist

Friday, November 8, 2019 • Royal Wood

Canadian singer-songwriter, winner of the "iTunes Songwriter Of The Year” award

Friday, February 7, 2020 • Steep Canyon Rangers

Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass

Friday, March 27, 2020 • m-pact

Los Angeles-based pop-jazz a capella vocal group

Friday, April 24, 2020 • Ranky Tanky

Jazz, gospel, funk, rhythm & blues

All events begin at 7:00 pm and take place in the Texas Tech Allen Theatre. Tickets are available now through Select-A-Seat (806) 770-2000 or www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Individual tickets are $20.00; season tickets are $85.00 for all five season events. Texas Tech students receive one free ticket with valid TTU ID at the East SUB information desk.

For more information, please contact Dori Bosnyak (806/834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu

Join us on Facebook & Twitter (@PLPS_TTU) as well to stay informed about upcoming events and share feedback with us on the current season and who you would like to see in next year's lineup!