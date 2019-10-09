The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend Sonic Foundry educational opportunities on Tuesday, September 10, 10am—1pm.



Sonic Foundry engineers and professionals will offer the following sessions:



10:00 – 11:00 Mediasite Technical Training

· Mediasite Overview

o Using your Mediasite Desktop Recorder

o Managing and Publishing Content

· New Testing Features



11:00 – 1:00 Lunch and Learn

· Mediasite Update & Roadmap

· Mediasite Content Management in Blackboard – Mediasite Channels

· New Testing Features

· Mediasite Catch Demo – New Classroom Software Recorder

· Mediasite Join Demo – Record your Skype for Business Meeting Automatically



Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by September 6 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.





Event Details



Date: Tuesday, September 10

Time: 10am—11am; 11am—1pm

Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library 1st Floor

RSVP by September 6 to itevents@ttu.edu Posted:

9/5/2019



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/10/2019



Location:

TLPDC 151, TTU Library, 1st Floor



