All Majors Job Fair

Date: September 25, 2019

Time: 12:00 PM -4:00 PM

Location: SUB Ballroom

Attire: Business Professional Dress encouraged**

Whether you are looking for a full-time position, part-time or an internship, you will find numerous opportunities at this fair to connect with prospective employers seeking Red Raiders from your majors. Attend this fair to expand your network, learn industry information, and gather information about companies.

To see a list of companies that will be attending the fair copy and paste the link in your browser: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/19FallAMJF/index.php

**If you do not have business professional attire, please call the career University Center and talk to one of our counselors about the free Career Closet.

For questions, please email Toni Krebbs at Toni.D.Krebbs@ttu.edu or call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210.