The State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) official kicked off Saturday, September 1, 2019. The SECC is a statewide annual giving campaign that Texas Tech, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University System participate in each year. Please contact your department coordinator to help us bring hope, change, and encouragement to all corners of our community.
Additionally, please join us at the official campaign kickoff Thursday, September 5, 3:30-5:00 p.m. at the Student Union Building- Matador Room. The event is open to all faculty and staff. We will have non-profit agencies there to answer any questions. Food and drinks will be provided.