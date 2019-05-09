TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2019 State Employee Charitable Campaign- Kickoff
The State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) official kicked off Saturday, September 1, 2019. The SECC is a statewide annual giving campaign that Texas Tech, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University System participate in each year. Please contact your department coordinator to help us bring hope, change, and encouragement to all corners of our community.

Additionally, please join us at the official campaign kickoff Thursday, September 5, 3:30-5:00 p.m. at the Student Union Building- Matador Room. The event is open to all faculty and staff. We will have non-profit agencies there to answer any questions. Food and drinks will be provided. 
Posted:
9/5/2019

Originator:
Laura Montoya

Email:
laura.montoya@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 9/5/2019

Location:
SUB Matador Room

