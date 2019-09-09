Document Delivery - 11 a.m. - noon Sept. 10
• Learn what you can request
•How to request it
•Tips and tricks to get what you need
Thesis/Dissertation Protection and Submission - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 10
(Also available online for distance students)
• Learn how to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo
• Gain familiarity with the fundamentals of digital preservation and how it applies to research
• Learn of other Library resources available for writing a thesis/dissertation
How to Do a Literature Review - 2-4 p.m. Sept. 13
• Locate relevant research for your review
• Determine what studies to include
• Learn to organize and structure your review
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to