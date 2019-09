Recreational sports has partnered with NASM and AFAA to bring students an outstanding education opportunity. For more information about the Personal training and Group Fitness preparation courses please use look at the following link! http://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/fitwell/raiderfitnessinstitute.php

9/4/2019



Zachary Jones



Zachary.S.Jones@ttu.edu



Recreational Sports



Event Date: 9/4/2019



Student Recreation Center, Room 209



Rec Sports Programming

Student Employment/Career Opportunities