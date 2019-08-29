Alpha Phi Omega, one of the largest community service organizations on TTU campus, provides over 100 hours of opportunity for its members & puts in about 1500 hours into the community every semester. We are seeking red raiders who are not only interested in fun events like “Big & Little” pumpkin carving, Paint wars, and movie nights, but also have a passion for community service! Info Session available on:

Thursday, Sept 5th @ 6:30pm in Hoden Hall 076

Monday, Sept 9th @ 7:00 at Urbanovski Park

Thursday, Sept 12th @ 6:30 at Education Building 001

Can't come?!? check us out on our website ( techapo.com ) & shoot us an email @ hpt.apo.bs@gmail.com or txt us @ 972-571-0994

Alpha Phi Omega is known on campus for helping out with the Athletic Department, Carol of the Lights and Arbor Day. In the Lubbock Community, we regularly preform service for the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club, Women's Protective Services, the South Plains Food Bank and the Haven Animal Shelter to name a few. We also have some national and international projects such as sending medical supplies to Africa and sending care packages to the American troops in the Middle East. This semester, we are actively seeking new members to pledge the organization and help us spread the spirit of service at Tech, throughout Lubbock, and across the nation.

This organization provides the opportunity to make life-long friendships, develop leadership skills, and serve the Texas Tech campus and community. We are Leadership, Friendship, Service, Bound by a single Tie, Alpha Phi Omega.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.