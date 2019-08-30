Transportation & Parking Services offers two opportunities for on-campus employment: The award winning Raider Ride on-demand shuttle service with hours between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. seven days a week, and the Tech Employee Courtesy Shuttle (TECS), an on-demand shuttle currently in a soft launch that runs weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Raider Ride and TECS offer flexible hours during the day and evening and competitive pay.
For more information or to apply, contact transportation@ttu.edu or visit us Tuesday in the SUB Ballroom with the Auxiliaries Services Job Fair!