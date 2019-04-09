The Brown Bag is held in ENGL 201 from 12:30 - 1:45 pm, with a Q & A following the presentations. Lunch is provided. All faculty, students and community members are invited.

Our speakers include English Professor. Dr. Ben Rogerson, whose talk is titled "The Kids Have Taken Over: Old Age in New Hollywood," about the crisis of authority in New Hollywood in the late 20th-century, and English graduate student Lance Lomax, who will discuss

regarded as one of the best films of all time. Lance's paper is titled, "The Other Side of Progress: Neglected Figures in Ozu's