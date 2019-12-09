The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.
FREE pizza will be provided to the first 30 attendees!
OPEN HEART
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019
Time: 12:00 noon CT
Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST)
Academic Classroom Building room 230
Eight Rwandan children leave their families behind to embark on a life or death journey seeking high-risk heart surgery in Sudan. Their hearts ravaged by a treatable disease from childhood strep throat, the kids have only months to live. Open Heart reveals the intertwined endeavors of Dr. Emmanuel, Rwanda's lone government cardiologist as he fights to save the lives of his young patients and Italian Dr. Gino Strada, the Salam Center’s head surgeon, who must also fight to save
his hospital, Africa's only link to life-saving free cardiac surgery for the millions who need it.
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.