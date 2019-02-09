We are seeking college students for a study. The project aims to explore the individual differences in response to mental training. We hope that this study will provide valuable information about the effects of training on behavior.

You will be invited for five sessions of working memory training in the psychology lab; each session will last approximately 40 minutes. You will also be asked to complete brief questionnaires related to stress and mood. The total time for each visit will be approximately 45-60 minutes.



Your participation is voluntary and your responses are completely confidential.



For your participation, you will be offered $60 after completion of study.

To participate and ask questions, please contact Winson at winson.yang@ttu.edu



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University