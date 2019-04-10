Submitted art will be displayed in the Creative Abilities Art Gallery at the Ice House building downtown during the First Friday Art Trail on October 4th as part of Disability Awareness Week.



Submissions must be made by students who identify with having a disability, but do not necessarily need to be registered with Student Disability Services. Submissions may include the student's name and a short bio about their creative process and identifying with a disability, or students may also wish to remain anonymous.

Students that participate may choose to donate their art, of which 100% of the proceeds will fund scholarships for students with disabilities through the Alex C. Watkins Endowed Scholarship Fund. Should a student choose to sell their art and donate it towards this scholarship fund, the value of the art is determined entirely by the student. A receipt would then be provided for the amount determined by the student upon the sale.

The deadline for art submissions to the SDS office is Wednesday, September 25th. After submitting artwork, students must also fill out the submission form here http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sds/dawform.php.

For more information, please contact SDS at 806.742.2405 or sds.daw@ttu.edu or visit www.depts.ttu.edu/sds/daw.php