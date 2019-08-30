In a partnership with the Junior League of Lubbock's Food2Kids program , Pop-Tarts for Tickets allows those who have an unpaid Texas Tech parking citation to bring Pop-Tarts and similar toaster pastries to the Transportation & Parking Services office that will be donated to Food2Kids in exchange for a citation dismissal. Food2Kids provides a sack of kid-safe food every Friday to Lubbock ISD elementary school students identified as food insecure by teachers and counselors.

Toaster pastries are accepted at the Transportation & Parking Services office weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday, September 3 through Friday, September 13. The total value of toaster pastries must at least equal the value of the fine on a citation for the citation's dismissal. A receipt for the items is needed for verification. Pop-Tarts for Tickets may not be used for violation numbers 3, 7, 16, 17, and 18. Other qualifications may apply.

Contact (806) 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu with any questions or click here for more details. Posted:

