Do you want to travel while making new friends and earning volunteer hours? Join us, Public Health Global Brigade, for our first meeting of the fall 2019 semester. We're looking for Red Raiders who are interested in helping others, volunteering, having fun, and traveling! If you have any questions regarding our student organization, feel free to contact jennifer.hicks@ttu.edu, or look us up on TechConnect for more information. Hope to see you at our next meeting on September 12th, 2019, in the Senate room at the SUB, from 6 pm to 7 pm.

