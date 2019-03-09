The Texas Tech Council on Family Relations will be hosting its first meeting of the fall semester next week on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Human Science building room 220. Tech CFR is a student organization at Texas Tech that focus's on perpetuating and catalyzing research in regards to families. If you are an HDFS student this is a great opportunity to get to know your fellow students and professors better, however we welcome students of all majors!. Tech CFR has many opportunities to offer current students such as help building a resume, help building a CV, or just help with furthering your education or career in family related fields.

