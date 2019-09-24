TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CASNR Career Fair Fall - Sept. 24th 12-4pm

The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) and the University Career Center (UCC) are excited to bring you this year's CASNR Job Fair to be held at the SUB Ballroom on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 12pm – 4pm. This is your chance to meet with company representatives in the CASNR fields about internships and full-time career opportunities for your future!

Event Details

Date:  Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Venue: SUB Ballroom
Attire: Business Professional Dress Encouraged

Event Information

For more information, or questions, please email Taylor Johnston, or call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210.


 

 
