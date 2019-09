This organization’s primary goal is to provide free health care screenings to detect the precursory symptoms of diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure for underserved populations in Lubbock, Texas. Come to the informational on 9/4/19 at 5:30 pm in the SUB Playa Room to learn more! Officer Positions are open and applications are out. Come to the meeting to submit your application today!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.