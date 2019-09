Fall Semester is here, and what better way to take a quick break than by hanging out with some awesome horses?! On Monday afternoons this semester, we will be offering horse activities to provide you with some fun and relaxation. If you have never been around horses before, this a great way to get to know them!



Ready to Sign-Up? Click on the link to register: https://forms.gle/RPHGSeMvKphfCsCs8



Questions?



Contact Katy Schroeder at katy.schroeder@ttu.edu or 806-742-4003 Posted:

9/4/2019



Originator:

Kathryn Schroeder



Email:

Katy.schroeder@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental