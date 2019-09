On September 7, TTU will be hosting Take a Kid to the Game. This event will see TTU students partnering with local orgs to bring local, at risk youth to a ttu game. If you or your org wish to be part of this event, we will have an orientation session on Thursday, 9/5 at 5PM in the Mesa Room of the Sub.

If you are unable to make this meeting, you can still participate if you arrive at Dan Law Baseball Field two hours before kickoff at 5 PM to be paired up with your kids.