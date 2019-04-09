We are a professional and social sorority that strives to support women in STEM. As a diverse group of women, in all majors, we work together to support fellow sisters as well as women in STEM in achieving goals, while still being involved around campus and our community.







As a member of A.O.E. you can attend events to develop professional skills, serve the community through various philanthropic and outreach events, as well as social events such as formals and tailgates, to name a few.





We will be holding Fall Recruitment from September 24th-27th. Our recruitment is separate from other Pan-Hellenic organization’s recruitment, and you cannot be apart of our sorority if you have already been accepted into a Pan-Hellenic sorority. Recruitment gives you the opportunity to meet our active members and get an idea if Alpha Omega Epsilon is a right fit for you. If we believe that your values align with ours, you will be offered a bid into candidacy.





Candidacy is a six-week process. You will be required to attend weekly meetings and various events. It may seem overwhelming; be we understand the hardships of being a college student and we always put school first. Do not worry about the time commitment as we will work with you and help you balance school and A.O.E. life!





We highly encourage that you attend our Information Sessions on September 4th and September 10th at 7 pm in IMSE 121 to learn more information about Alpha Omega Epsilon before committing to our recruitment process.







If you are interested in joining, please fill out this survey: https://forms.gle/kY8MP6sFH76f8x4M9

