International Student Lunch

All International students at Tech are invited to join us for FREE LUNCH every Thursday at TechBSM. We have a new building and would love for you to join us for lunch each week. 

9/12/2019

Justin Kennon

Justin.Kennon@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/12/2019

TechBSM Building - 2401 13th Street (1 block behind Varsity Bookstore)

