For additional information please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Activities/svcwk.php Posted:

9/12/2019



Originator:

Colin Owens



Email:

colin.m.owens@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/23/2019



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization